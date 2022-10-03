MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Up 6.9% This Week

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $102,508.98 and approximately $49.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 50,001,964,308 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

