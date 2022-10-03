MicroMoney (AMM) Price Tops $0.0029

MicroMoney (AMM) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, MicroMoney has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $45,350.74 and $66,048.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io.

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

