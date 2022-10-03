Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.61.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after buying an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after buying an additional 1,315,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

