Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.61.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average is $64.08.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.