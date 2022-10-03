Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MU. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.61.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,782 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

