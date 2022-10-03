Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.61.

MU stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,916,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

