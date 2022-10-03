Microtuber (MCT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.06 Million

Microtuber (MCT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Microtuber has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $28,631.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Microtuber coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Microtuber has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,320.19 or 0.06812330 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00079414 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Microtuber Coin Profile

Microtuber is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for Microtuber is https://reddit.com/r/Microtuber and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Microtuber’s official Twitter account is @1717token_300 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Microtuber

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Microtuber directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Microtuber should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Microtuber using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

