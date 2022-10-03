Midas (MIDAS) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Midas coin can now be purchased for about $28.74 or 0.00147149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Midas has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $74.92 million and $743,548.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Mirai (MIRAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000148 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Midas

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars.

