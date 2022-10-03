Mina Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Mina has a total market cap of $411.94 million and approximately $14.30 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00003030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 696,119,170 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina is a light blockchain, powered by participants. It'sbuilding a privacy-preserving gateway between the real world and crypto — and the infrastructure for the secure, democratic future we all deserve. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

