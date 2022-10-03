Mint Club (MINT) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $3.82 million and $560,628.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mint Club

Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mint Club Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mint Club is a smart token building platform that has no need to code and provides instant liquidity. Anyone can launch a smart token.MINT is a non-inflationary BEP20 based token on the Binance Smart Chain used for collateral assets in Mint Club. Mint Club is one of the DApps on the HUNT Platform, so MINT token was ONLY minted by swapping HUNT token during the pre-sign up period.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

