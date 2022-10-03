Minter HUB (HUB) Trading Up 20.7% This Week

Minter HUB (HUB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Minter HUB coin can now be bought for about $15.87 or 0.00081768 BTC on exchanges. Minter HUB has a total market capitalization of $7.16 million and $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Minter HUB has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minter HUB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,422.32 or 1.00043762 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004786 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00064218 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00080227 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Minter HUB Profile

Minter HUB (HUB) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Minter HUB is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Minter HUB

According to CryptoCompare, “Hub puts identity data back into the hands of users and gives people a new level of economic opportunity and financial freedom. By encoding identity and reputation on the blockchain, Hub is the next digital identity protocol that is interoperable across multiple platforms. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter HUB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter HUB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter HUB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter HUB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.