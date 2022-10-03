Minter Network (BIP) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Minter Network has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $2,336.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,284,311,813 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam. The Reddit community for Minter Network is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Minter Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

