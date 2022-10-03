MiraQle Price Down 13.2% This Week (MQL)

MiraQle (MQL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. MiraQle has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and $46,108.00 worth of MiraQle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiraQle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MiraQle has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MiraQle alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiraQle Profile

MiraQle’s launch date was June 30th, 2020. MiraQle’s total supply is 1,999,925,196 coins. MiraQle’s official Twitter account is @MIRAQLE_MQL and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiraQle’s official website is miraqle.io.

MiraQle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiraQle aims to establish a decentralized entertainment ecosystem that reshapes the landscape for fans to produce what they consume as end-users actively.MiraQle Token (MQL) combines blockchain technology with the global music industry. Fans become the next producers of their favorite artists, participate in producing their dream albums, and claim ownership through various celebrity NFT media artworks as they declare to be the genuine end-users of the global entertainment industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiraQle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiraQle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiraQle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MiraQle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiraQle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.