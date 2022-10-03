Mithril (MITH) Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Mithril has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $20.34 million and $2.43 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001392 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Safe Universe (SFU) traded down 74.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The official website for Mithril is mith.io.

Buying and Selling Mithril

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. Telegram | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars.

