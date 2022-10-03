MixMarvel (MIX) One Day Volume Tops $773,333.00

MixMarvel (MIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, MixMarvel has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $38.86 million and approximately $773,333.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MixMarvel launched on April 27th, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com.

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality.The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.