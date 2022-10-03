Mizuho Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $52.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.61.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,694 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

