MocktailSwap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $34,981.00 (MOK)

MocktailSwap (MOK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. MocktailSwap has a market cap of $18,315.00 and $34,981.00 worth of MocktailSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MocktailSwap has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One MocktailSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MocktailSwap Profile

MocktailSwap (MOK) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. MocktailSwap’s total supply is 30,525,769 coins. The Reddit community for MocktailSwap is https://reddit.com/r/MocktailSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MocktailSwap’s official Twitter account is @MocktailSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. MocktailSwap’s official website is mocktailswap.finance.

Buying and Selling MocktailSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “MocktailSwap Finance is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation.Mocktail Token is a semi-fungible token on Binance Smart Chain.”

