Modefi (MOD) Price Down 18.6% This Week

Modefi (MOD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001173 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Modefi has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Modefi has a market cap of $3.52 million and $111,593.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Modefi

Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,342,021 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Modefi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modefi’s DAOS aims to provide a trustless and decentralize oracle data. Outliers, malicious actors, and corrupt data are removed autonomously with no outside interaction through the use of smart contracts and multiple data sources.Modefi’s Oracle Marketplace is a dedicated decentralized turnkey platform that will connect third parties and exchange important data autonomously. It allows oracle providers to advertise their services and clients the ability to create RFQ's.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

