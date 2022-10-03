Modex (MODEX) Trading Down 13.9% This Week

Modex (MODEX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Modex has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Modex has a total market cap of $10.91 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Modex Coin Profile

MODEX is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. Modex’s official message board is medium.com/@modex_tech. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Modex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

