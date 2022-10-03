Modiv (NYSE:MDV) versus Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Head-To-Head Survey

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv -17.01% -2.81% -1.50% Alpine Income Property Trust 61.20% 10.36% 4.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of Modiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Modiv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv $36.22 million 3.01 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A Alpine Income Property Trust $30.13 million 6.39 $9.96 million $1.82 8.91

This table compares Modiv and Alpine Income Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alpine Income Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Modiv.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Modiv and Alpine Income Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Modiv currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.68%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.52%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Modiv is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Dividends

Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 60.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

