MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $37.40 million and approximately $50,124.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00274262 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001265 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00016868 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003833 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 86,588,000 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org/en. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers.Reddit”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

