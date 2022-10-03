Monavale (MONA) One Day Volume Tops $763,632.00

Monavale (MONA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $6.44 million and $763,632.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $618.43 or 0.03158278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00021498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00277258 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001342 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016964 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003821 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz.

Monavale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.