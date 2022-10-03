MoneySwap Tops 1-Day Volume of $210,568.00 (MSWAP)

MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. MoneySwap has a total market capitalization of $682,100.00 and $210,568.00 worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoneySwap has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One MoneySwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010864 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MoneySwap Profile

MoneySwap’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. MoneySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. MoneySwap’s official website is www.moneyswap.io. MoneySwap’s official Twitter account is @money__swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MoneySwap

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneySwap was created for the DeFi business by the GoMoney2 (GOM2) project team located at MOON LABS PTE.LTD in Singapore. GoMoney2 is a utility token used as a payment method in AnimalGo ecosystem. MoneySwap may be provided in the form of airdrops or rewards to holders in conjunction with GoMoney2 tokens. MoneySwap has deposit, reward, and swap pool functions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoneySwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoneySwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoneySwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

