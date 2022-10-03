MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a sell rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $382.26.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $198.56 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $188.17 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,160 shares of company stock worth $15,050,095. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,449,000 after buying an additional 123,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.