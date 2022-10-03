MONK Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.27 Million (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One MONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $5,528.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MONK has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000338 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins and its circulating supply is 159,081,685 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MONK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

