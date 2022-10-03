Monolith Price Hits $0.0694 on Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (TKN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $4,944.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for $0.0694 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz.

Monolith Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

