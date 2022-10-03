Moon Nation Game (MNG) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Moon Nation Game (MNG) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Moon Nation Game has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $403,940.00 worth of Moon Nation Game was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moon Nation Game coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moon Nation Game has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moon Nation Game

Moon Nation Game was first traded on May 1st, 2021. Moon Nation Game’s total supply is 315,746,328 coins. The Reddit community for Moon Nation Game is https://reddit.com/r/TheMoonNation. The official website for Moon Nation Game is moonnation.org. Moon Nation Game’s official Twitter account is @MoonNation0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moon Nation Game Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Next Generation Crypto-Powered Space Game Built on Binance Smart Chain. MNB is bridging gap of crypto and games.By Connecting the wallet you can view your $MNG balance on the Platform. You can Exchange your $MNG token to the local currency of MNB and can use that. Purchase Games, Spent point to play games on hourly basis, Exchange in-game Currency and more$MNG’s transaction fees will play a key role in its success and longevity. These fees are used to create price stability, steady deflation, and rewards for token holders.”

