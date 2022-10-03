Moon Rabbit (AAA) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Moon Rabbit (AAA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Moon Rabbit has a total market cap of $467,548.00 and $311,847.00 worth of Moon Rabbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moon Rabbit has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Moon Rabbit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moon Rabbit Coin Profile

Moon Rabbit was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Moon Rabbit’s total supply is 44,444,444,444 coins. Moon Rabbit’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moon Rabbit’s official website is moonrabbit.com.

Buying and Selling Moon Rabbit

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Rabbit is a vertically integrated crypto-meritocratic techno-conglomerate — 安居財閥 (AngoZaibatsu) — constituting a system of systems (Jurisdictions) with the overarching mission of seeking to discover the secret to eternal life — whether biologically or digitally.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Rabbit directly using US dollars.

