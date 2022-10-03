Moonlight Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MOONLIGHT)

Moonlight Token (MOONLIGHT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Moonlight Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonlight Token has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonlight Token has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $19,733.00 worth of Moonlight Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010885 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Moonlight Token Coin Profile

Moonlight Token’s launch date was May 3rd, 2021. Moonlight Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Moonlight Token’s official website is moonlighttoken.com. The Reddit community for Moonlight Token is https://reddit.com/r/Moonlight_BSC. Moonlight Token’s official Twitter account is @moonlight_bsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonlight Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonLight Incubator is a ground-breaking organization that helps projects launch on BSC by providing a full scale range of services: technical support, marketing, networking, contract development & token launch. A 2% buy-back fee of Moonlight Token is included in the tokenomics of the incubated tokenMoonlight token launched with a 7% fee on every transaction to improve security by preventing bot trading, and decrease price volatility. The transaction fee is split between redistribution and LP generation:2% transaction fee redistributed to all existing holders5% transaction fee going into the LP (auto-generated LP)”

