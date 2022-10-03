Moonpot Price Down 6% Over Last Week (POTS)

Moonpot (POTS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Moonpot has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Moonpot has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $12,087.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonpot coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonpot alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010885 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Moonpot Profile

Moonpot’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Moonpot’s official website is play.moonpot.com/#. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonpot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonpot is a win-win savings game powered by Beefy Finance and launched on BNB Chain in July 2021. Since then the ecosystem has grown to include NFTs, plans for a GameFi platform, and — in March 2022 — a multi-chain future thanks to Moonpot's launch on Fantom.$POTS is Moonpot’s token that allows holders to share in part of the revenue of the platform. By staking $POTS in Ziggy’s Pot, users receive a portion of 5% of the interest earned across all Moonpots.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonpot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonpot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonpot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.