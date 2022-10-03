Moonriver Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $111.01 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $10.58 or 0.00053851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,492,428 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

