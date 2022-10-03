Morgan Stanley Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $110.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.42.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $211.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average is $97.99. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $182.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

