Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morphic from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Morphic alerts:

Institutional Trading of Morphic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Morphic by 983.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Morphic by 43.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Price Performance

Shares of MORF stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.33. Morphic has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.49. The business had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 67.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. Analysts expect that Morphic will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Morphic

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.