MotaCoin (MOTA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,132.00

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $140,329.31 and approximately $1,132.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MotaCoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006146 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010750 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About MotaCoin
MotaCoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,480,625 coins and its circulating supply is 55,274,379 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net.
Buying and Selling MotaCoin
Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.