MovieBloc Self Reported Market Cap Hits $103.96 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $103.96 million and $2.23 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

