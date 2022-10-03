MP3 (MP3) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last Week

MP3 (MP3) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. MP3 has a market cap of $96,836.00 and approximately $24,985.00 worth of MP3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MP3 has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One MP3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MP3

MP3’s launch date was February 1st, 2021. MP3’s total supply is 27,000,000 coins. MP3’s official website is mp3finance.com. MP3’s official Twitter account is @mp3finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MP3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MP3 is the utility token for the mp3 Finance dAPP – a personalized oracle platform allowing recording artists to “tokenize” themselves & their services based on a bonding curve curation market. It is the decentralized music industry, at the users' fingertips.”

