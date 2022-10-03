Multiverse (AI) Price Down 35.6% Over Last Week

Multiverse (AI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Multiverse has traded down 35.6% against the dollar. One Multiverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiverse has a market cap of $23.40 million and approximately $284,575.00 worth of Multiverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010743 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Multiverse Profile

Multiverse was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Multiverse’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Multiverse is https://reddit.com/r/Multiverselabs. Multiverse’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multiverse’s official website is multiverse.ai.

Multiverse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multiverse™ decentralized A.I. ecosystem is designed to enable the community to easily fund, train, and deploy machine-learning applications (planets) with their own custom tokens and decentralized economic systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

