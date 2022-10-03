Munch Token (MUNCH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,138.00

Munch Token (MUNCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Munch Token has a market capitalization of $385,301.00 and approximately $15,138.00 worth of Munch Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Munch Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Munch Token has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Munch Token

Munch Token’s genesis date was April 14th, 2021. Munch Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. Munch Token’s official Twitter account is @munchtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Munch Token is munchtoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Munch is a digital currency that replaces the ‘bite’ taken by traditional financial systems and distributes it to community-chosen causes and in rewards to its users. By collecting a 3% transaction fee from all Munch transactions, rewards are distributed evenly between our community and an accredited charitable cause, decided by the community. On each transaction, the percentage distributed to charity is taken from the transaction and stored in the contract’s address, rather than a private wallet. Uniswap’s router’s functions convert the token to ETH and automatically send directly to the charity’s address.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Munch Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Munch Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Munch Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

