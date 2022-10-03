Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives $275.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.25.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance
Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18.
About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.
