MurAll (PAINT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MurAll (PAINT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, MurAll has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $876,398.00 and approximately $41,785.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art and its Facebook page is accessible here. MurAll’s official website is murall.art/home.

MurAll Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

