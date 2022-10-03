MVL (MVL) Tops One Day Volume of $8.17 Million

MVL (MVL) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One MVL coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MVL has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $102.05 million and $8.17 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
MVL Profile
MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.
Buying and Selling MVL
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.
