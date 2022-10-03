MYCE 1-Day Volume Tops $47,843.00 (MYCE)

MYCE (MYCE) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, MYCE has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One MYCE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. MYCE has a total market cap of $258,472.36 and approximately $47,843.00 worth of MYCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MYCE alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002297 BTC.

MYCE Profile

MYCE (MYCE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2021. MYCE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,786,158 coins. The Reddit community for MYCE is https://reddit.com/r/myceworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MYCE’s official website is myce.world. MYCE’s official Twitter account is @myceworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bloom platform is a service that provides use MYCE in real-life payment areas. MYCE becomes a token that proves itself as real goods, not just the value of stake tokens, and can be used to participate in economic activities in conjunction with utility tokens (BOUT) and other network blockchains. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

MYCE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MYCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MYCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MYCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MYCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MYCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.