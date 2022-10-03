Mycro (MYO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

Mycro (MYO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Mycro coin can currently be bought for about $0.0578 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mycro has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Mycro has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $38,093.00 worth of Mycro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mycro Profile

Mycro’s launch date was June 5th, 2019. Mycro’s total supply is 25,454,545 coins. Mycro’s official Twitter account is @Mycrojobs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mycro is www.mycrojobs.io.

Mycro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mycro is a cryptocurrency-based job finder mobile app. It provides users with a job marketplace where it is possible to find a match for a job within the user local community. Using the Mycro mobile app, the members will be able to register and search for a nearby available job that suits their capabilities. The Mycro token (MYO) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the platform main currency, through which users are able to stake for an available job. In addition, rewards for best ratings will be paid in MYO tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mycro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mycro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mycro using one of the exchanges listed above.

