MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Trading Down 9.8% This Week

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $53.77 million and approximately $42.49 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00008978 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

ALICE is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. Telegram | YouTube Whitepaper “

