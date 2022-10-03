Myriad (XMY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $52.00

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Myriad has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $604,623.53 and approximately $52.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,832,125,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Myriad

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Reddit | GitHub “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.