Mysterium (MYST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $188,612.00

Mysterium (MYST) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Mysterium has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001439 BTC on popular exchanges. Mysterium has a market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $188,612.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network.

Buying and Selling Mysterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node).From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system.”

