Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.40.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NBR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.
Nabors Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:NBR opened at $101.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.68. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.85.
Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $855,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $453,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
