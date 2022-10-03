Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBRGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NBR opened at $101.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.68. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.85.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.43) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $631.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.01 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 56.01% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -24.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $855,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $453,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.