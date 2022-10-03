Nabox Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Nabox coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Nabox has a market cap of $374,415.00 and $430,957.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nabox has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nabox Profile

Nabox was first traded on June 15th, 2021. Nabox’s total supply is 12,568,492,433 coins. Nabox’s official website is nabox.io. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nabox is a Cross-chain DeFi wallet with DID capabilities built for Web 3.0. Built on the cross-chain friendly NULS blockchain, Nabox enables seamless transactions and swaps across various chains via NerveNetwork technology.”

