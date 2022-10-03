Nabox Trading Down 12.4% This Week (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Nabox has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Nabox has a market cap of $374,415.00 and approximately $430,957.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nabox coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nabox Coin Profile

Nabox was first traded on June 15th, 2021. Nabox’s total supply is 12,568,492,433 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nabox is nabox.io.

Buying and Selling Nabox

According to CryptoCompare, “Nabox is a Cross-chain DeFi wallet with DID capabilities built for Web 3.0. Built on the cross-chain friendly NULS blockchain, Nabox enables seamless transactions and swaps across various chains via NerveNetwork technology.”

