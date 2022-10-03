NAFTY (NAFTY) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.26 Million

NAFTY (NAFTY) traded up 54.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, NAFTY has traded 80% higher against the US dollar. NAFTY has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $112,880.00 worth of NAFTY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAFTY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
NAFTY Profile
NAFTY’s total supply is 19,481,078,369 coins and its circulating supply is 18,942,874,428 coins. NAFTY’s official Twitter account is @nafty_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.
